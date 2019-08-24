Barnana

Barnana Organic Chewy Banana Bites

$12.60

Original Barnana Bites are irresistibly chewy healthy snacks that will remind you of real homemade banana bread. Crafted from organic bananas that have been browned to perfection, these satisfying snacks are packed with natural delicious flavor. Barnana is one of the best organic snack foods you’ll find. All our products are USDA Organic Certified, Non-GMO Project Verified and use Fair Trade Certified Chocolate, Fair Trade Certified Coffee, and RSPO Certified Sustainable Palm Oil. From the Manufacturer