Crunch into an organic, stoneground wheat cracker that’s full of flavor. Simply crafted with premium ingredients inspired by nature, our crackers are made with organic stoneground wheat flour, safflower oil, whole brown flax seed & sea salt. Whether you’re preparing to entertain a group or crave a snack between activities, these simple, uniquely flavored crackers can stand alone or be paired with cheese and spreads. What’s more, they’re certified USDA Organic, Kosher, and made without high-fructose corn syrup or hydrogenated oils. With Back to Nature products, you can enjoy a full-flavored, crunchy organic cracker.