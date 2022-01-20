LINDOR

Assorted Heart (13-pc)

$14.29

Buy Now Review It

At LINDOR

Includes: (3) Milk chocolate LINDOR truffles, wrapped (3) White chocolate LINDOR truffles, wrapped (4) Dark chocolate LINDOR truffles, wrapped (3) Milk chocolate LINDOR hearts, wrapped Discover the LINDOR truffle. Smooth, melting, luscious. When you break its shell, LINDOR starts to melt and so will you. Lindt chocolate embodies the passion and expert craftsmanship of its Lindt Master Swiss Chocolatiers. Lindt delivers a unique chocolate experience offering a distinctly smooth and rich, gourmet taste.