Tyson

All Natural Frozen Chicken Nuggets

$4.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Made with chicken raised with no antibiotics ever, Tyson® Fully Cooked Chicken Nuggets are a delicious addition to any meal. Our chicken nuggets are made with all-natural* white meat chicken with no preservatives, then breaded and seasoned to perfection. With 0 grams of trans fat and 14 grams of protein per serving, these chicken nuggets are sure to be a hit with the entire family. Fully cooked and ready-to-eat, simply prepare in an oven or microwave and serve with ketchup for a protein-packed lunch. Includes one 32 oz. package. Everything seems to turn out a whole lot better when you just keep it simple. No nonsense. Just stick to the good stuff. The 100% real stuff that makes life, and chicken, great. With farm raised chicken of the highest quality, with no antibiotics ever, we keep it real in everything we do. Keep it real. Keep it Tyson. *Minimally processed, no artificial ingredients.