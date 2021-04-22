Brightland

Alive

$37.00

Buy Now Review It

At Brightland

ALIVE is lovingly made with heirloom Coratina and Frantoio olives and harvested early by a master miller onsite in a certified organic mill. Our rigorous standards mean tastier, healthier oils; we aim for each bite to leave you shining a little brighter. Harvest: November 2020. ALIVE comes in a 375 ML/12.7 fl oz glass bottle that has been UV-coated to protect the extra virgin olive oil from damaging light.