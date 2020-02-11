Filipa Pato

‘3b’ Beiras Brut Rose

$16.00 $12.95

Wine & Spirits 92 "A 75/25 blend of red-skinned baga and white bical, this is a rich sparkler that brings to mind a shellfish broth with its vibrant salinity and a raspberry mousse with its supple, refreshing fruit flavors. It’s creamy, with plenty of acidity and bubble to finish on a lovely, clean fragrance. Pour it with grilled langoustines or other rich shellfish.” Wine Enthusiast 90 "There is no dosage on this lightly pink, beautifully made wine. It ... read more