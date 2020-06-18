Komax

3-pack Large Ice Packs For Coolers

⚡ LARGE SIZE - Komax large ice packs are the ultimate cooler accessory. The set of three large freezer packs stack nicely inside the cooler or freezer and help you preserve a long-lasting cold temperature. Dimensions: 11.5” x 7" in. ⚡ SAFE - Komax large ice packs are made of gel compounds that are clean, non-toxic, and environmentally friendly. The ice packs are ready to use and don't require any complicated instruction or water filling. Simple freeze, and go! ⚡ PUNCTURE-PROOF - Thanks to the Nylon, and plastic layer, the Komax ice packs are incredibly versatile, especially as a gel ice packs. Designed with meticulous detail, the ice packs have a heavy-duty construction intended for long-term reusable usage. ⚡ LONG LASTING - After a long drive, you're hoping that your beer and lunch is still cold? For that reason, Komax cooler ice packs can extend your cooler insulation, and keep your Lunchables fresh as they come, This Ice packs keeps iced in your cooler for for 12 to 15 hours. ⚡ PRESTIGIOUS BRAND - Komax innovations brought sweet joy to the hearts of millions of customers. By delivering better-designed, eco-friendly solutions, users can truly enjoy products that are made to last.