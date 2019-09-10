Charlotte Dalton Wines

2018 Love Me Love You Shiraz

$42.00

At Charlotte Dalton Wines

The Love me, love you Shiraz comes from the Adelaide Hills. 2018 vintage was kind to red varieties. Kind weather during the ripening period allowed me to let the fruit hang while waiting for optimal ripeness. The Shiraz was harvested toward the end of April. The wine was fermented with indigenous yeast. 30% whole bunch, pumped over thrice daily and pressed off after 13 days on skins and maturated in French oak barrels, of which 30% were new. The wine had a good old slumber through winter but when I tasted it at the beginning of spring I was very, very excited about how it had woken up from it’s sleep, so vibrant and fresh but with a wonderful purity and jump out of the glass aroma and flavour. Bottled without fining or filtration in mid November 2018.