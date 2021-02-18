Stags' Leap

2017 Napa Valley Petite Sirah

$47.00 $32.90

At Stags' Leap

Petite Sirah is a varietal that is enhanced by the deliberate diversity of our vineyard sites. Grapes from the vineyards located on our estate's deep, rocky soils make up the backbone of this Napa Valley Petite Sirah. Carefully selected fruit from both northern vineyards in Calistoga and St. Helena and southern vineyards in Oakville, Oak Knoll and Coombsville are added to intensify and broaden the wine's profile to include floral, spice and fruit characteristics.