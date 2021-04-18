Grounds & Hounds

100% Fair Trade Cold Brew Pouches

$14.25

Sunny Spot Cold Brew - This 100% Fair Trade Organic French Roast blend features aromatic notes of Hazelnut and Red Currant, followed by savory notes of Milk Chocolate, Marshmallow, and Graham Cracker. This Dark Roast is Kosher Certified and includes 4 Ready-To-Brew Pouches that will surely brighten your day. The Perfect Cold Brew - Making the perfect cold brew just became a two-step process. We're thrilled to unveil our brand new Ready-to-Brew Sunny Spot Cold Brew Coffee Pouches. Our ready-to-brew pouches will take the guess work and extra devices out of making cold brew. Each box contains 2 bags of 2 pouches, four pouches in total. What to Do - Simply drop a perfectly ground pouch of Sunny Spot Cold Brew Blend into a pitcher of water, set it aside for 12 hours, and return to the best cold brew possible. Each Pouch makes 1 pitcher consisting 24 oz. of delicious Cold Brew Coffee. Every Cup Helps a Pup! - We believe that great coffee can serve a greater purpose. Through the sale of our fair trade and organic specialty coffee, we support animal rescue initiatives and organizations providing a second chance to dogs in need of a helping hand. 100% Smooth Taste Satisfaction or Your Money Back - This 100% Arabica, specialty grade coffee is sourced from some of the top growing regions around the world. If you don’t agree that these are the perfect pods for the perfect brew, just let us know and we’ll issue a full refund.