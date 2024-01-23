Get Saltburn‘s Indie Sleaze Aesthetic With These 6 Perfectly Disheveled Looks

During the stunningly weird Midsummer Night's Dream party sequence, we see the couldn't-care-less mentality that Felix has through his "costume." He dresses up (or down) in a lived-in white tank top, low-rise baggy jeans, and off-theme gold angel wings.



Perhaps, you don't have an upcoming event that calls for wings, but you can take inspiration from this look with a pair of extravagant wing-like earrings. And you can keep with the indie sleaze theme by pairing them with your most comfortable basics: a tank top and jeans.