Reformation’s Summer Sale Starts Tomorrow — Here’s A Sneak Peek

The long-awaited Reformation annual summer sale kicks off Tuesday, August 15. We got a preview of the sale, and this is one you don't want to miss. Get 30% off select silk halter tops, bestselling dresses, and chic denim silhouettes like cropped jackets, jumpsuits, and jeans both online and in-store. We expect items to sell out quickly once the sale begins, so allow us to direct you to our top picks. Keep scrolling for the 27 best styles from Reformation's end-of-summer sale.
30% Off Tops
Upgrade your layer-able tops with new sleeveless halter necks and everyday tops with subtle ruching.
30% Off Long-Sleeve Tops
From airy oversized shirts to a dark cherry-colored wool sweater, add any of these timeless staples to your fall wardrobe.
30% Off Denim
Dive into our favorite chic denim picks from Reformation's summer sale for a piece you'll wear nonstop this fall.
30% Off Mini Dresses
Whether it's for date night, a birthday, or a bachelorette party, you'll want to peruse these Reformation dresses. You'll find everything from feminine florals to sultry styles.
30% Off Midi Dresses
If you're confused between a mini or maxi length, opt for a midi one that you can comfortably wear year-round. When it comes to dresses, the brand's midi-length dresses are a classic Reformation favorite.
30% Off Maxi Dresses
Reformation has a plethora of discounted maxis for upcoming weddings and events — whether you're looking for something formal and flowy or casual and linen.
30% Off Sets
Score two for one with Reformation's fashionable two-piece sets.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.