Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Rachel Zoe
Beauty
Why Rachel Zoe's Son
Just
Got His First Haircut
by
Rachel Krause
More from Rachel Zoe
Celebrity Style
How These "Fugly" Shoes Are Making A Comeback
Landon Peoples
Nov 11, 2015
Shopping
Shop Rachel Zoe's Exclusive Collaboration With Oscar De La Renta
Bobby Schuessler
Nov 20, 2014
Shopping
Rachel Zoe & Rodarte Team Up — Go BANANAS
Bobby Schuessler
Sep 3, 2014
Shopping
How To Shop Like Rachel Zoe & Her BFF, Jennifer Meyer
Welcome to "My Life In Credits," a fun and informative fill-in-the-blank Q&A with our favorite people. Have some questions of your own for our fashion
by
Bobby Schuessler
Styling Tips
Rachel Zoe Can Change Your Whole Day In Just 5 Minutes
When it comes to celebrity styling, Rachel Zoe is undoubtedly on top of the game. But, this pro also gets the day-to-day dressing woes of those of us
by
Venus Wong
Los Angeles
This Is Rachel Zoe At 22 — BANANAS!
In vogue with the recent #GIRLBOSS crusade, mega stylist Rachel Zoe is doling out career advice to the class of 2014. Her pearls of wisdom are part of
by
Ali Hoffman
Entertainment News
Is This The Cutest Fashion Week Photo Ever? (Hint: Yes.)
We're smack in the middle of New York Fashion Week, and there are thousands of photos coming out of the designers' shows every hour. And yet we're pretty
by
Ashley Mateo
Tech
Shopping App Poshmark Gains Two Big-Name Investors
There’s no denying the rapidly evolving fusion of the tech-fashion landscape. With the two worlds colliding faster than ever, it's easy to understand
by
Angela Tafoya
New York
Rachel Zoe's Beauty Empire Expands With Another DreamDry Salon
In our dream world, we'd have a French hairdresser on call, and the lovely Jean-François would show up every day to create the perfect coiff for us. In
by
Annie Tomlin
Entertainment News
The Chicest Sporting Event Comes To L.A.
Fashion week isn't the only time of year we can witness top-notch outfits. From the U.S. Open to the Kentucky Derby, the style set have a knack for
by
Erin Fitzpatrick
Beauty
Dream Dry Co-Founders Rachel Zoe & Robin Moraetes Spill Their Top...
Rachel Zoe is a stylist at heart, but the wonder woman has flipped her career from simply prepping starlets for the red carpet to a mini empire with a
by
Aja Mangum
Tech
Will Rachel Zoe's New App Become Part Of Your Styling Arsenal?
Every time we watch Clueless, we find ourselves wishing we had that amazing, rotating closet of Cher's. She just sat at her computer, used images of
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Magazines
Rachel Zoe Opens Up To
Capitol File
Saying goodbye to summer is always a little bittersweet, but if there's one thing we love about August, it's the arrival of the September issues.
by
Alina Gonzalez
Tech
Rachel Zoe Launches Paper Dolls Game On Apple
We already obsessively do this in our heads and along the margins of our notebooks, but Rachel Zoe is coming up with a different way to virtually style
by
Connie Wang
Celebrity Style
Rachel Zoe Pregnant With Second Child — This Is Maj!
Rachel Zoe recently received some seriously undeserved hate for her awesome parenting strategy of — gasp! — letting her son do what he wants with his
by
Lexi Nisita
Hair
Ugh, People Are Upset With Rachel Zoe Over Her Son's Hair Length
Rachel Zoe's Instagram is filled with pics of her adorable tot Skyler (and her celeb friends), but now some of her followers are unjustifiably upset
by
Jada Wong
Fashion
This Killer Pantsuit Will Change Your Mind About Pantsuits
The utilitarian pantsuit isn't exactly the first thing that comes to mind when you think "sexy." But oh, how times have changed. Thanks to Rachel Zoe and
by
Jillian Martin
Designers
Killing It! Rachel Zoe Talks Inspiration, Baby Gifts, & Unwashed ...
We don't know how she does it, but Rachel Zoe has got it on lock. As ShoeDazzle’s chief stylist, she curates the most major kicks and accessories on
by
Jessica Zech
Celebrity Style
This Is "Maj" News — Bravo May Cancel Rachel Zoe's Reality Show
Considering she pretty much pioneered the stylist-slash-reality-show-star genre, it was only a matter of time before colleagues (and former employees!)
by
Sarah St. Lifer
New York
That Time We Hung With Rachel Zoe And Gave Away $1K To Piperlime
Only one lucky shopper won an $1,000 gift card to Piperlime at Wednesday night's R29 cosponsored party, but when good times are had (and Rachel Zoe is
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Los Angeles
Karmin + Coach + Rachel Zoe = The Most Chic Holiday Video Ever
Grinches, beware: This collaboration is simply overflowing with holiday spirit. Musical duo/adorable couple Karmin — the duo behind some of our
by
Leila Brillson
Los Angeles
Major! NBC's Rachel Zoe-Inspired TV Show To Brings The LOLs
Breaking news: The Rachel Zoe Project hasn't been billed as a comedy this entire time! Although the reality series has provided nothing but countless
by
Sarah St. Lifer
Celebrity Beauty
Rad Or Bad? Rodger (A.K.A. Rachel Zoe's Husband) Does Guyliner
Baaaaaabe (say it like this), Pete Wentz's makeup artist is calling and he wants his eyeliner guyliner back. Seriously, though, are we having a Fall Out
by
Kristian Laliberte
Los Angeles
60 Seconds With Rachel Zoe: New Jewelry Line Shuts. It. Down.
The year, 2012; The event, the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Kate Hudson steps onto the red carpet, like a Grecian goddess, in a long-sleeved Emilio Pucci
by
Brenna Egan
Shopping
Rachel Zoe Channels Her Inner Montezuma For Debut Jewelry Line
By now, the Rachel Zoe "look" is a familiar one — and completely unachievable without, dare we say, a whole wheelbarrow's load of shiny, gold jewelry.
by
Connie Wang
New York
Is The Fedora Going The Way Of The Trucker Hat (Out, That Is)?
We all witnessed the rapid rise and fall of the Ed Hardy trucker hat (thanks to Britney, K Fed, and hordes of sartorially confused teens). Like other
by
Sheri Hickey
Fashion
Dream Big, Win Bigger: Here's The Ultimate Summer Giveaway From R...
Two wish lists are better than one, right? Always! That's why we put our heads together with the gang over at The Zoe Report to bring you some serious
by
Us
San Francisco
Meet Rachel Zoe Alum Brad Goreski In S.F. Tomorrow
This week, San Francisco is about to get a whole lot Bradder — yeah, you read that right! It's all thanks to It’s a Brad Brad World star and celeb
by
Jessica Velez
New York
Rachel Zoe Dishes On NYFW And Her Latest Collab (In 60 Seconds)
We've always been a fan of Rachel Zoe's impeccable eye for style, flair for over-the-top looks, and penchant for catchphrases. So when we got the chance
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
San Francisco
Rachel Zoe Taps Two S.F. Bloggers For A Style Showdown
Well, isn't this just the most adorable thing we've seen all week! It seems that maj celeb stylist Rachel Zoe recently launched a style-blogger
by
Katie Hintz-Zambrano
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted