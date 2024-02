I'm the oldest of three and a first-generation immigrant . I was born in Venezuela, but I came here at two years old. As the eldest daughter , I was one of those kids that had to translate everything to their parents . As a child, my parents would ask me for my opinion on adult things, and they’d listen. I've always been referred to as the third parent. When my sister was born, I helped take care of her while my mom was cooking. I literally have always been in charge, and my opinion was respected. So I deal with things that way in my relationships. It's really hard not to. It can be a beautiful trait, but I've got to learn how to take the big sister energy down and just let people come to their experiences on their own instead of guiding them.