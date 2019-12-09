While self-care gifts are always well-intentioned, they can sometimes end up causing more stress for the recipient rather than relieving them of it. Think: gifting your coworker a subscription to a daily meditation app they only use once, buying your mom a spa-day gift card that ends up collecting dust when she can't find a free weekend to book it, or giving your sister a massive bouquet of flowers that she can't keep alive because of her travels.
That's why this year, we're rounding up self-care gifts all your giftees can actually use to unwind — especially after another hectic holiday season comes to pass. From the eos vanilla-scented skin-care set that’ll bring instant calm to their daily beauty routine to the oversized sweater that's sure to become their weekend loungewear uniform, check out our best recommendations for well-used self-care gifts, ahead.