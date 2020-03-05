Women are the majority of voters in the country. So why haven’t the presidential candidates spent more time talking about the issues that affect us — like equal pay, the rollback of women’s reproductive rights, and sexual assault and violence?
Refinery29 teamed up with Supermajority, a new home for women’s activism, to ask them to do just that. Ahead of Super Tuesday, during which more than a third of all delegates will be allocated, Supermajority co-founder Cecile Richards sat down with each of the top six candidates and asked them questions about their records and plans for improving women’s lives — plus some fun questions to get to know them a bit better. Learn more about the candidate here.
ABOUT SUPERMAJORITY
Supermajority is a women’s equality organization made up of women of all backgrounds, races and ages who are coming together to create a future where we are truly equal. Supermajority is connecting women with each other, and building on our collective power by providing the information, training and resources to take action in our neighborhoods, our workplaces and in the voting booth.
Want to get involved?
