Refinery29 teamed up with Supermajority, a new home for women’s activism, to ask them to do just that. Ahead of Super Tuesday, during which more than a third of all delegates will be allocated, Supermajority co-founder Cecile Richards sat down with each of the top six candidates and asked them questions about their records and plans for improving women’s lives — plus some fun questions to get to know them a bit better. Learn more about the candidate here