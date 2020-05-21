"Of course, I've had to learn to cope. So, I'm always armed with an arsenal of tampons (to this day, nearly every one of my purses has three+ tampons tucked inside). I've become diligent about taking vitamins and supplements: iron and B12 to help with the anemia, probiotics to cope with digestive issues, and a steady dose of MidolⓇ Complete every six hours (as directed) when the bloat and the back aches begin to set in. But alongside the more tangible stuff, I've also learned to be less hard on myself — to be gentle with myself when I feel tired or bloated and have to take a step back from some of my normal routines. My body is going to do what she feels like she has to do, so I have to ride that wave with her. Plus, despite the hardship, I feel a kinship to my period. She's uniquely mine, a true demon, but my little demon."