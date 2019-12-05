Welcome to Extra Gifted, our hub for all of 2019's superlatively superior presents worthy of a moment in the spotlight. We’ll unveil a new pick every day in December, so watch this space for the best of the best in giftitude to suit every price point and person on your list (even if that person is you).
If there’s one beauty brand that's synonymous with complete and utter opulence, it’s PAT McGRATH LABS. From lust-worthy lipsticks housed in shiny, golden bullet cases to decadent eyeshadow palettes filled with mesmerizing colors, each product feels more like a piece of art that belongs behind glass at a museum than a beauty product we can display on our humble vanities. (But hey, we'll take it.)
It should come as no surprise, then, that “Mother” — as makeup artist Pat McGrath is lovingly referred to by industry insiders and Instagram followers alike — has blessed us with the iridescent highlighting trio that we will be shamelessly using to illuminate our skin at every possible outing this season, thank you very much.
The Skin Fetish Sublime Skin Highlighting Trio contains a futuristic triptych of shimmering, multidimensional highlighters: a pearlescent pink; a fine, mythical gold; and a luxe, gilded bronze. The hybrid formula — a combination of powder, cream, and fluid textures — provides a smooth, rich finish that will adorn the high points of your face with incandescent color and an ethereal shine so bright it’ll rival moonshine itself.
Whether you apply a single shade for a beam of light at the inner corners of your eyes or layer on all three at once for a metallic reflection atop your cheekbones, this is the trio that will bring your vision to life. But, warning: No matter which way you wear it, the people will demand a makeup tutorial.
