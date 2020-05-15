Still, there was one silver lining: I now could commiserate with the women around me — I realized this sort of discomfort came with a community. And with that camaraderie came a small measure of pride. I felt closer to the women in my life who bled once a month like I did — I was amazed that we all were not just enduring our period symptoms, but continuing on with life as usual in spite of the ways our bodies were making things difficult. Admittedly, after all these years, I even felt some sympathy for my mother walking around and stroking her lower back. I learned that sometimes we need to be verbal and loud about what is going on — we need to whine, openly, about our symptoms. It helped. I ritualized my crying and complaining as earned parts of my body’s calendar.