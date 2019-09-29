7 p.m. — We decided to treat ourselves to dinner and a movie. I buy our tickets online ($35). We walk to a neighborhood spot that we wanted to try, and catch up on the week. I get fish and chips and C. gets a burger. I pay — we alternate weeks for date night and C. did last Friday. ($39.09) The service is super speedy and we realize we're early for our movie. We hop into a Mexican restaurant across the street for a cocktail, but when we order they card us and I don't have my ID. Even though I'm a young-looking 25, I'm definitely not usually carded. We decide to just leave and instead pop into Whole Foods to kill time. C. and I wander the aisles and play a game we always play here that involves making each other smell each soap and guess the scent. $74.09