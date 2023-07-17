Olaplex Just Launched The Product Everyone Has Been Asking For

“I've tried a lot of Olaplex products, but havent felt enough about them to make myself a diehard loyalist. Mainly because I have a ton of hair and it has about 19,000 textures, so it's hard to measure the effectiveness when it comes to their other products. And even so, a 'volumizing' hair mist seems like something I don't necessarily need in my arsenal — my hair already has a ton of volume. But I really liked this as a blowdry mist. It usually takes me a solid 45 minutes to blowdry my hair normally with my typical products, but this cut the entire experience nearly in half, which is astonishing considering how much hair I have. Within 25 minutes, I had blown out my entire head, and it was smooth and even voluminous in its own way. I followed all the directions on the package, and it worked out well for me. I'll definitely be grabbing this one again.” - Amanda Mitchell, Senior Beauty Writer & Stories Creator