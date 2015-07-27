Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Newport Folk Festival
Styling Tips
5 Festival Looks That Aren't Overplayed
by
Gina Marinelli
More from Newport Folk Festival
Street Style
25 Laid-Back Festival Looks You Can Copy This Week
Annie Georgia Gre...
Jul 27, 2015
Street Style
The Best Dressed Folk Folks From Newport Music Festival
Connie Wang
Jul 29, 2014
Music
Phox Is The Pop-Folk Breakout You Need To Know
Kenneth Partridge
Jul 28, 2014
Music
Bring the Noise, Bring the Folk: 35 Songs To Prep For Newport 2014
Newport 2014 ain't your granddaddy's folk festival. That's not to say this three-day soiree isn't about roots and tradition. Among the headliners is
by
Kenneth Partridge
Music
5 Acts To Catch At Newport Folk Festival
However you define folk, you’ll find something at Newport ’14 to tickle your grits. While this long-running festival is best known for its pickers and
by
Kenneth Partridge
Music
The Newport Folk Lineup Is The Most Eclectic Yet
By definition, folk music is music for the people, and in 2014 America, the people get down to lots of different sounds. You can bop to Miley, dig the
by
Kenneth Partridge
Entertainment
Backstage Snaps Of Newport's Leading Artists
After a breathlessly fun weekend at the Newport Folk Festival, the Refinery29 team still has the pleasant sound of banjos ringing in its ears. Lucky for
by
Nathan Reese
Street Style
29 Snaps From Newport's Music Fest
Ciao Coachella! Peace out Pitchfork! This past weekend, music lovers gathered at Rhode Island's coolest folk festival to chill out, listen up, and, most
by
Gina Marinelli
Travel
A Guide To Newport's Best Spots, Courtesy Of A Rhode Island Local
For some of you making the trek to Rhode Island this weekend for the annual Newport Folk Festival, it may be the first time visiting the beautiful New
by
Nathan Reese
Entertainment
Hear Here! More Than 40 Awesome Tracks From Newport Folk Fest
This year's Newport Folk Festival may go down in history as the biggest and brightest since the festival began more than 50 years ago. With three days
by
Nathan Reese
Entertainment
Nine Must-See Acts At This Year's Newport Folk Festival
As the Newport Folk Festival has grown, so has its definition of "folk" — to the point where many of this year's artists dabble in pop, rock, psych,
by
Nathan Reese
Entertainment
Just In! Feist Will Headline This Year's Newport Folk Festival
There's something to be said for massive festivals with million-dollar headliners, $300 weekend passes, and $8 waters, but sometimes, it just seems like
by
Nathan Reese
Street Style
Street Style From Newport Folk Music Festival
Around since 1959, the Newport Folk Festival is one of the oldest music festivals around (Bob Dylan played his first national performance on its stages).
by
Piera Gelardi
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted