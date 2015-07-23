The term “The Walkers” first appeared in a 1970s Women’s Wear Daily article referring to “lifelong bachelors” (a.k.a. closeted gay men) who accompanied ladies to events when their husbands couldn't. This series is a modern-day interpretation of what it means to be the ultimate plus one in a world of reality TV and celebrity friendships.
Meet Walker, a man with too many best friends — both real and fake. On one hand, he has his socialites. On the other, he's got his close-knit group of besties. However, he'll soon find out that friendship is a tricky business. Especially when it’s your business.
