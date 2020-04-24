12 Great Netflix Shows Based On True Stories

Before you switch over to watching The Office or Parks and Rec for the millionth time, and you need a vibe shift, why not try something a little bit more serious? If you're into history and true crime, you’re in luck because there are plenty of Netflix shows based on true stories.
Netflix has been booming lately with shows tied to actual events, and while we're all aware Tiger King is a very true story, I'm not talking documentaries here. I'm talking about semi-fictionalized accounts of a real life occurrence, spread out over multiple seasons.
There’s something for everyone, whether you’re looking for a slow-burn period piece, a comedy, or even some actual true crime.
Just keep in mind that will all of these stories are based on true events, they’re only just mostly true. Thanks to the nature of streaming TV, all of these shows have been dramatized a little bit, but most of them are still pretty close to what really happened. There is one major exception —GLOW — because while the story stems from a real occurrence, a story like that is just too good to be true.
So before you start on another sitcom binge, here are some shows based on true stories to check out.