The best scents conjure up moments. Sure, fragrances all have a story in their advertisements: falling in love in Paris, an African safari... But I’m talking something more personal and nostalgic — a scent that takes you to a memory. Fresh rain on the pavement when you were in school, trying on your mom's dresses, or bringing home a Christmas tree with your family.



For anyone who celebrates Christmas, has had a live evergreen tree in their home, or simply loves the outdoors, lighting the NEST Birchwood Pine candle will bring all those associations right back. It is a holiday candle, yes, but not in an overly powerful, nutmeg-mulling-spice-and-eggnog way. (I am not one to deck the halls in Christmas kitsch.) The mix of white pine, fir balsam, and birchwood smells simply like you have a real tree in your living room — which, for me, is pleasantly heartwarming.



Many of us don't have the means, energy, or space (hi, New Yorkers) to have a tree in our own home, and maybe we aren't able to get away to see loved ones over the holidays. If this sounds like you, I highly recommend the Birchwood Pine candle. Who doesn't love the smell of a wintry forest? This item will definitely deliver some feelings of seasonal good cheer, no matter what you're celebrating this time of year.