"Looking good is important, but so is feeling good." We couldn't agree more with the team behind the world's first socially conscious cashmere fashion brand, Naadam Cashmere. Co-founders Matthew Scanlan and Diederik Rijsemus have taken their world-traveling experiences and decided to give back, in a big way — a percentage of their new company's profits is invested in a World Bank livestock insurance program designed to protect nomadic herders in Mongolia. Think of it as the circle of life (for clothing); giving back to those those have given.
If this sounds right up your alley, you'll seriously dig Naadam's new Kickstarter campaign, which spreads the word about the Mongolian herders who carry the cashmere industry, yet find themselves at the mercy of difficult economic conditions. By offering its luxury cashmere items at wholesale prices, Naadam hopes to reach its goal of $20,000 before the campaign ends on May 15. Support the designers, the company, and the Mongolian herders and wear your cashmere beanie, socks, or sweater proudly.
Plus, for more info on the company (and the campaign), check out the brand's adorable vid above.
Photo: Courtesy of Naadam Cashmere
