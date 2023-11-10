This Lifelong Minimalist Is Embracing Maximalist Dressing For The Holidays

I keep things simple when it comes to fashion. Even when I'm dressing up, I live in the world of LBDs, jewel-tone slip dresses, and the like. I'll admit it: I love my comfort zone! However, after embracing the “quiet luxury” trend maybe a little too much, I challenged myself to go all out for the holiday season. Lo and behold, I got the chance to try a look from British label Mint Velvet, which specializes in party dressing, particularly more-is-more options with glitter and sparkle galore.
Although I was pushing myself out of my element, I knew I wanted to still feel like myself. Keeping that in mind, I found a top-and-pants set that nailed the chic, cool-girl vibe I like. Mint Velvet’s Silver Sequin Tassel Shirt and matching trousers immediately caught my eye. For starters, I love an instant outfit, and a matching set takes the guesswork out of occasion dressing. Next, I loved how both the button-down top and the pants had a slim, body-skimming silhouette that felt effortless and cool. (Although, how effortless can one be while resembling a human disco ball?) Last, the hue: I’m not huge into color, but the champagne-silver fabric still felt like something I could feel myself in, even at a fancy event. (Mint Velvet's M.O. of "relaxed glamour" is one I can definitely get behind.)
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Every party outfit needs party accessories, so I searched for a bag and some shoes to pair with my look. I settled on the Gunmetal Diamante Clutch (which also can be worn as a crossbody) and some Black Knee High Sparkle Boots, which I envisioned peeking out from behind the pants. Everything arrived perfectly packaged, and I was very excited to try my H2T 'fit as soon as it arrived.
The pieces both fit like gloves and were true to size. (I'm wearing an XS in both the top and the pants.) Also, the fabric was surprisingly lightweight and airy, which I loved. The sleeves also had a subtle bell shape to them, giving a bit of a retro flair. In terms of styling, I loved the look of having a bralette peeking out from the shirt, so I added a Lululemon bandeau top underneath. (You could also wear these pieces separately, which I definitely will be trying as well — how chic would the pants look with a simple silk cami?)
The pillowy clutch was a bit heavier than I expected but stunning IRL. It had the effect of being covered in black diamonds, and I could see myself wearing it out with tons of different dresses. I ended up switching the glitter boots for pointed-toe pumps for the fit pic above, but both looked super-chic, IMO.
The prices for Mint Velvet's partywear range from $59 to $579, and my shirt-pants combo came out to $344. I would say it's comparable in quality to designer pieces, and it is priced about the same as contemporary labels. I'm the kind of shopper who will save up to splurge on occasion pieces, especially if I plan on re-wearing them for years to come. Now, all I need is an invite to an NYE soirée...