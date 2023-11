This Lifelong Minimalist Is Embracing Maximalist Dressing For The Holidays

Although I was pushing myself out of my element, I knew I wanted to still feel like myself. Keeping that in mind, I found a top-and-pants set that nailed the chic, cool-girl vibe I like. Mint Velvet’s Silver Sequin Tassel Shirt and matching trousers immediately caught my eye. For starters, I love an instant outfit, and a matching set takes the guesswork out of occasion dressing. Next, I loved how both the button-down top and the pants had a slim, body-skimming silhouette that felt effortless and cool. (Although, how effortless can one be while resembling a human disco ball?) Last, the hue: I’m not huge into color, but the champagne-silver fabric still felt like something I could feel myself in, even at a fancy event. (Mint Velvet's M.O. of "relaxed glamour" is one I can definitely get behind.)