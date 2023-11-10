This Lifelong Minimalist Is Embracing Maximalist Dressing For The Holidays

The pieces both fit like gloves and were true to size. (I'm wearing an XS in both the top and the pants.) Also, the fabric was surprisingly lightweight and airy, which I loved. The sleeves also had a subtle bell shape to them, giving a bit of a retro flair. In terms of styling, I loved the look of having a bralette peeking out from the shirt, so I added a Lululemon bandeau top underneath. (You could also wear these pieces separately, which I definitely will be trying as well — how chic would the pants look with a simple silk cami?)