It’s 2023 — Why Is There Still So Much Shame Around Periods?

“Though these conversations can feel uncomfortable, it’s important not to shy away from this natural part of health. People who don’t menstruate can also be a part of these conversations and help reduce stigma by learning what menstruating people experience,”continues Dr. Armstrong, who has helped CVS Health shape a string of incredible initiatives, like its 2023 “Buy One, Donate Two” program in which the retailer is donating one million period products to Feeding America ; and last year, CVS Health reduced the cost of store-brand menstrual products by 25% or more, paid the menstrual tax on behalf of customers in states where legally allowed, worked with policy groups to eliminate sales tax on menstrual products, and increased access to menstrual care through new in-person and virtual MinuteClinic women's health services. Other new resources to note: CVS Health offers free period education online and sells First Period Boxes ; and MinuteClinic services include evaluation of menstrual disorders, gynecological exams, preconception consultations, menopause treatment, anemia and osteoporosis screening, mental health counseling, and more.) “To build a better future for the next generation, we must see menstruation as part of holistic health, and ensure that they have the education and resources they need to address it properly.”