The Best Maternity Workout Clothes For Expecting Moms

If you decide to exercise while you're pregnant, you'll likely have to upgrade your fitness wardrobe, incorporating some maternity workout clothes into the mix. Leggings are soft and stretchy, sure, but eventually, you'll need something that's meant to accommodate and support a baby bump.
The size of your belly isn't the only thing that changes what you need from your workout clothes, though. You'll probably need a more supportive sports bra, for instance. You might also find that you overheat more easily while pregnant, and require lighter fabrics.
We rounded up the best maternity workout clothes on the market right now. And hey, there's no law saying you have to wear fitness gear to the gym. These pieces are cute and comfy enough for anything from a prenatal yoga class to to a run to an afternoon spent lounging on the couch.
