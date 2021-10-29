Mango’s Cozy, Chic Staples Are All 30% Off Right Now

It doesn't matter if you're low on comfy sweaters, in search of some work-friendly dresses, or ready to splurge on a versatile winter coat — whatever you're looking for, you'll find it at Mango. And there's no better time to shop than right now: The brand is offering 30% off everything, both online and in stores. You only have so many days to take advantage of this deal, though. The site-wide sale ends November 1. But because that's not nearly enough time to sift through all of Mango's timeless basics and trendy jackets, jeans, and more, we rounded up some of the cutest, coziest items you won't want to miss. From the softest cardigans to dresses that will take you from day to night, here are our top picks to shop right now.
30% Off Coats & Jackets
Some of Mango's best offerings are the site's sharp, sophisticated, and sometimes playful jackets and coats. If you're looking for a sign it's time to elevate your favorite fall outfits with new outerwear, this is it.
30% Off Sweaters & Cardigans
Maybe it's just me, but you can never have too many comfy layers. Celebrate sweater weather with Mango's colorful collection of cardigans, pullovers, and knitwear.
30% Off Tops
When it comes to shirts, tops, and turtlenecks, Mango has tons of great basics and funky, floral patterns alike. Your new staples are waiting for you.
30% Off Dresses
From mini to midi to maxi styles, Mango's dresses are perfect for holiday dinners, workplace happy hours, days spent out and about, and every activity in between.
30% Off Jeans & Pants
In the market for some new smart, casual trousers, a go-to pair of jeans, or even leather pants? Mango has all the pants you need (and maybe some you didn't know you needed, too).
