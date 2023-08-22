I Finally Reached All My NYC Dreams — But The Struggle Was Real

Bogigian’s post-grad life has been measured by goals. The first one was to, obviously, move to New York. She and her mom packed up the car and drove up once she graduated. The problem was that she had no idea where she was going to live, and she didn’t have a guarantor, a salary, or credit to secure one on her own. But miraculously, once she got to the city, she found a listing on an app — a girl was looking for a roommate. There was no lease, and it was extraordinarily cheap. “I was really lucky that I just walked into that apartment and put my stuff down…and stayed for four years,” Bogigian says of her Bushwick place, of her first New York home.