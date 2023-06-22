4 Editors Test Drive Makeup By Mario’s Viral “Plumping” Blush

"Mario has been super generous with this product — it’s twice the size of any other compact in my makeup bag! The texture occupies a cozy space between a cream and a mousse, as it’s slightly aerated. You could use your fingers to apply it, but I enlisted a dense, angled brush to press the product into my foundation base. A word of warning: This is incredibly pigmented. That’s a great thing, of course, but I learned the hard way that just the tiniest dab goes a very long way. I couldn’t choose between shades Just Peachy (a bold coral) and Perfect Pink (a dusky rose), so I very lightly layered the two here, starting with Just Peachy. This blush blends seamlessly but I don’t know what else I expected from Mario. My only gripe is that the finish is a little too matte for my liking; I prefer something with a dewier finish that makes me look like I’m blushing from within. Still, I’m adding this to my blush collection ahead of the days when I’d prefer a little more coverage." - Jacqueline Kilikita, Refinery29 Acting Beauty Director