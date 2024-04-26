The Perfect Summer Denim Is Here, Courtesy of Madewell

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Denim-on-denim dressing is back and here to stay, especially for the spring and summer, so we’ve been perusing all the best denim trends and styles to cart up. And most recently, Madewell’s denim collection caught our attention. Refinery29 editors love Madewell, especially for its bestselling Harlow pants. Now, we’re eyeing the brand’s denim refresh with over 100 new denim styles for the spring. And the biggest, brightest spotlight is on the new Perfect Summer Denim capsule collection.
Madewell’s limited-edition capsule is a celebration of the brand’s iconic Fitzgerald wash, which debuted 10 years ago when it first appeared on the Perfect Summer Jean (a discontinued style that OGs will remember) and has since become a best-selling vintage style. With a lived-in, faded wash and an old-school rigid feel, the Fitzgerald is a nostalgic denim dream.
The Perfect Summer Denim capsule includes brand new Madewell styles, from a denim dress and a denim maxi skirt, to best-selling styles in the Fitzgerald wash, like the Perfect Vintage Crop Jean and more. Read on to shop Madewell’s new summer denim offerings and to build your head-to-toe denim outfits.
This best-selling jean style just got the Fitzgerald treatment, and we’re obsessed. The slouchy straight-leg cut is the ultimate cool gal silhouette and the low slung waistband is easy and breezy. (But for those, like myself, who are scared of low-rise jeans, worry not because these jeans are merely relaxed; not dramatically low cut.) If you’re looking for a 100% cotton denim jean with a vintage feel (AKA no stretch) this is the style for you.
Denim dresses are back and better than ever, and this sweet mini dress is at the top of our lists. The casual and chic style has a flattering “squoval neckline,” seam details that mimic a pair of jeans, and a mod shift dress silhouette. You likely already have a little black dress in your wardrobe, but now it’s time to add a little denim dress into your spring closet too.
I will forever defend my love for jorts (jean shorts) — they’re the perfect summer staple for casual everyday outfits, but can also be dressed up with blouses and strappy heels. The Perfect Vintage Jean Short comes in many top-rated iterations, but the style was just released in the light Fitzgerald wash with raw hemlines. The super high waist, “booty-accentuating shape,” and mid-thigh length make for the perfect short.
Like we said, double-denim dressing is in, especially thanks to the resurgence of Western style, ‘90s nostalgia, and festival season. So beyond throwing on a denim jacket, keep a lookout for denim tops, like this unique Madewell style. The button-up front is giving us trendy vest vibes, and the structured seaming reminds us of a chic corset. Pair it with your favorite jeans or denim skirt, and you’ve got yourself a look.
You can’t go wrong with slipping into a denim skirt in any season, but they’re especially a great closet staple for the spring and summer. The Rilee Denim Midi Skirt in Fitzgerald is the perfect light-wash style for brunches and farmers market runs to backyard barbecues and festivals. The thigh-high front slit is especially great for easy movement and a breezy, sneaky leg-baring moment.