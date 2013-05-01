Browsing bold, eye-catching jewelry is, hands-down, our favorite kind of shopping. So when we get the chance to shop beautiful, handcrafted pieces in person, you can bet we're going to jump on the opportunity — which is why we'll be lining up later this week for the Loren Hope trunk show at Urban Chic in Georgetown.
The amazing gemstone pieces are sophisticated enough to compliment a cocktail dress, but also edgy enough to go perfectly with a T-shirt and jeans, too. Even better? The bracelets, necklaces, and earrings have just enough classic polish to make a great Mother's Day gift — and they're affordable! During the trunk show, you'll score a 20% discount on purchases of two pieces, and 15% off a single item. Taking care of Mom and sprucing up your jewelry box? It's the ultimate two-birds, one-stone solution.
When: Thursday, May 2, through Sunday, May 5.
Where: Urban Chic, 1626 Wisconsin Avenue NW; 202-338-5398.
