What It's Like To Commute By Ski-Doo Every Day

"I love my job, the service users, the community members, the land, and the culture, but the isolation, weather, and difficulty of the job can make it tough to fill and maintain a position like mine. The Labrador Inuit have experienced — and continue to experience — one of the highest suicide rates in the country. But intergenerational trauma, residential schools, relocation, colonization, the loss of language and culture, and various systematic issues have not stopped people from wanting to heal. The strength, resilience, brilliance, capacity, and emotional intelligence of the service users keep me pushing myself to be better, and I can't improve if I'm not here. Trauma is at the root of all the mental health issues I see, and I want to help clients heal from that. Right now, this is the place to do that work. Being aware of how tiny my role is in the service users' lives, and understanding that mental health is not an individualized issue, but a systematic one, keeps me grounded in the fact that I can only do my best every day.