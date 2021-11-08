Slightly below the question of what to buy for everyone on your gift list this year is another perpetual holiday query: What do you wear to the various holiday parties, brunches, and get-togethers? Fashion content creator and entrepreneur Katie Sturino has your size-inclusive answer, thanks to her curated holiday gift guide with Amazon's Staples by The Drop. Sturino has built a career creating space for the plus-size community in the fashion industry. Through #SuperSizeTheLook celebrity outfit recreations, inclusive shopping guides, and the creation of the Megababe brand, she is all about providing an accessible way for larger-bodied people to live their best fashion-forward lives. That's why it was no surprise when we caught wind of Sturino's latest collab with Amazon. In addition to beauty buys and giftable gadgets, she has chosen a bevy of holiday-ready 'fits and frocks in sizes XXS-3X perfect for whatever events the season throws your way.
"I thought about what I would want to wear, and the feedback I receive from my community," Sturino explains to R29. "My followers want style, quality, and comfort at an accessible price point, which is offered by Amazon Fashion, so I picked styles from Staples by The Drop and created looks that meet the varying style preferences of shoppers."
Sturino also wanted it to be full of fashion-forward basics you'll reach for again and again. "The pieces are truly staples that everyone needs in their closets from chic blazers to sweaters and sweatshirt dresses," she says. As for Sturnio's favorite look that she came up with for the gift guide? "The green slip dress with the ivory sweater over it. The colors read holiday, but the look itself is sexy, chic, and comfy all at the same time, which is hard to do!"
Katie Sturino's gift guide pieces are available in sizes XXS-3XL now through November 11. You can also shop her full guide, where you'll find buys for everyone on your list. Keep reading to shop some looks Katie put together using pieces from her gift guide.
