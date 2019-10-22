It's officially fall, which means you might be allotting more mental real estate to heavy layering and various textures. But during a season where fashion can get complicated, we’re making the case for keeping things dead simple with one powerful outfit combo.
The ingredients: great-fitting jeans and a statement coat, which together land a one-two punch of impactful style, whether you’re on the street or making an entrance at a social event. Ahead, we've styled the pairing five different ways, all with denim containing LYCRA®️ dualFx®️ technology — meaning it'll fit as snugly after multiple wears as it does on day one.