This Jeans Styling Trick Will Save You SO Much Time This Fall

Jinnie Lee
It's officially fall, which means you might be allotting more mental real estate to heavy layering and various textures. But during a season where fashion can get complicated, we’re making the case for keeping things dead simple with one powerful outfit combo.
The ingredients: great-fitting jeans and a statement coat, which together land a one-two punch of impactful style, whether you’re on the street or making an entrance at a social event. Ahead, we've styled the pairing five different ways, all with denim containing LYCRA®️ dualFx®️ technology — meaning it'll fit as snugly after multiple wears as it does on day one.

