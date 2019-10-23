Picture this: It's 2006, and you’re dressed in a miniskirt and kitten heels, pounding the streets of downtown NYC. You feel on top of the world! Social media has yet to fully destroy your brain! Teen TV dramas are at an all-time high! And your outfit is on point! For that last one, at least, you probably have Scoop to thank: The iconic lower Manhattan institution of cool-girl style practically dictated what was and wasn’t in during that transitional time in fashion that was the late '90s through the early aughts.