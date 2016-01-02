Getting a good blowout might just be the most magical hair experience ever. A good blowout makes you want to do a Beyoncé music video hair toss. That is, until it’s the next day and it’s flat and greasy and, well, all the 'yoncé magic is gone. This is our pledge to master the three-day, long-lasting blowout by whatever means necessary. So that every morning, all your hair needs is a little of this (60 seconds or less!) and you’re set — quite literally. And we called in the big guns, a.k.a. Ted Gibson, Jen Atkin, and Zak Mascolo. Because while this is a DIY in your own bathroom endeavor, it’ll at least look profesh.
Pre-Blowout: Shampoos & Conditioners
“I think shampoo and conditioner are the first steps in having beautiful, sexy hair! The type of shampoo and conditioner you use depends on the type of hair you have — you want to use the right products for your hair type. If you have damaged, unruly hair use products specifically for that.”
— Ted Gibson
“Before getting your hair blown out, it’s important you use the right shampoo and conditioner for your hair type and texture. For curly hair, I love Davines Love Shampoo and Conditioner. For damaged hair, I suggest Leonor Greyl Jasmine Shampoo and Hair Mask. For fine hair, Kevin Murphy Densifying Shampoo and Conditioner. For oily hair, Clear Total Care Shampoo and Conditioner."
— Jen Atkin
"Generally speaking, I would recommend some form of a cleansing shampoo, but again, the conditioner could range from something heavier to something lighter, depending on the hair texture. As far as preparing to make a blowout last longer, there really isn’t any form of preparation that can be done, but after the fact, it’s the normal dos and don’ts such as: 1) Don’t get your hair wet. 2) Don’t do anything to sweat because you will be breaking the first rule. 3) Do not braid the hair either during the day or for sleeping at night. 4) When you do wake up, you will most likely need to blowdry a little to re-smooth and re-finish the hair after it has been slept on."
— Zak Mascolo
Must-Have Products
“Flexible-hold hairspray and baby powder will be a girl’s best friend during those few days in-between blowouts.”
— Ted Gibson
“I’m a firm believer in dry shampoo! You can just spray on the root to absorb oil and add volume, or use on the ends for more airy texture. I love Balmain Dry Shampoo or R+Co Death Valley. Avoid using serums or anything oily if you want your blowout to last, as it will make the hair appear more greasy in a few days.”
— Jen Atkin
"If you have an oily scalp, you can use a dry shampoo to absorb the excess oil, and then blowdry to re-smooth and re-finish the hair. It’s also best to protect the hair from the mid-shaft through to the ends by utilizing some form of serum, or spray shine, to maintain the shine effect. It’s only when the hair absorbs light that it tends to look drab or damaged, so maintaining the shine effect is really important."
— Zak Mascolo
Day-By-Day Post-Blowout
“It’s fun to play around with different styles as the week progresses before washing your hair. I love a nice bouncy blowout on day one; loose waves for day two; a high, voluminous pony for day three; a sleek pony or bun for day four; and wash on day five!”
— Jen Atkin
