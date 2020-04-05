HBO Takes On The Lost Children Of Atlanta — Who Murdered Them & What Happened?

FBI Director William Webster announces that the Atlanta police have identified the killers of four of the at least 23 murdered children, but that they do not yet have enough evidence to press charges. In the months of April and May, five slightly older victims’ bodies are found near rivers, causing police to crack down on bridges and river banks. It's a good thing that they did, because on April 22, Bob Campbell, a police stakeout recruit, heard a splash in the Chattahoochee River just as Williams’ station wagon was passing on the South Cobb Drive bridge. The body of Nathaniel Cater, 27, was found downstream two days later. Another victim, Jimmy Ray Payne, 21, was found in that same location a month earlier.