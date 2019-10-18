Watch This Beauty Influencer Dye Her Natural Hair & $1,300 Extensions

There's an old adage that lends itself particularly well to dramatic hair transformations: no risk, no reward. For beauty influencer Micaéla Verrelien, dyeing her curls a few shades lighter was a way to switch up her look for fall, but she wanted to make sure she didn't do any harm to her own hair or her brand-new $1,300 extensions in the process. So, how did she keep it hydrated? Three products that lock in moisture post-color, courtesy of Ulta Beauty: the PATTERN Hydration Shampoo and Heavy Conditioner and the Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Heat & Humidity Gel. By counteracting the damage with plenty of moisture, Verrelien nailed the art of the healthy hair transformation.
Advertisement
"I'm so happy that now I know how to take care of my hair at home," she says. "When you dye natural hair you need that much more moisture, so I'll definitely be using way more conditioner and taking care of my hair."
Watch Verrelien maintain healthy, moisture-rich locks while taking her hair from black to brown in this episode of Hair Me Out, above.
Advertisement