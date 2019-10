Watch This Beauty Influencer Dye Her Natural Hair & $1,300 Extensions

There's an old adage that lends itself particularly well to dramatic hair transformations: no risk, no reward. For beauty influencer Micaéla Verrelien , dyeing her curls a few shades lighter was a way to switch up her look for fall, but she wanted to make sure she didn't do any harm to her own hair or her brand-new $1,300 extensions in the process. So, how did she keep it hydrated? Three products that lock in moisture post-color, courtesy of Ulta Beauty : the PATTERN Hydration Shampoo and Heavy Conditioner and the Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Heat & Humidity Gel . By counteracting the damage with plenty of moisture, Verrelien nailed the art of the healthy hair transformation.