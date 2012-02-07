This light-soaked Mission gem is all about celebrating the local and independent crafters that hawk stuff within the space. Regulars come here (often!) to scope out the vintage wares or pieces from the in-house label and leave with one-of-a-kind baubles, totes fashioned from old sails, vintage stationery, beautiful pottery, and the like. Tip: Be sure to sign up for the shop's newsletter to find out about its popular Meet The Makers nights and DIY classes.
Photo: Courtesy of Gravel and Gold.
