The Golden Globe Awards are back, ushering in the 2023 Hollywood award season. The Globes are a celebration of film and television over the last year, and of course, there is always a focus on the stunning looks worn by nominees and on the red carpet.
It's been a reserved last couple of years for the behemoth night in entertainment. 2022 in particular saw a barren iteration after the pandemic and an industry-wide boycott led to no broadcast, no audience, no host, and no red carpet. This year, the awards show, conducted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, is attempting to save face with a return to regularly scheduled programming and a string of reforms to address concerns over diversity and back-channeling.
But during a gray-skied Los Angeles afternoon, arriving celebrities graced an even grayer carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, where a noticeably larger turnout saw stars showing off their extravagant gowns, suits, and hybrid outfits. Among the celebs who walked the red carpet were Ana de Armas (Blonde), Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All At Once), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Margot Robbie (Babylon), and Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building) walking the carpet.
In such a state of flux for the awards ceremony and the world's eyes on its organizing body, one thing is for certain — those who choose to walk will do so in style. Click ahead for all of the best-dressed attendees on the 80th Golden Globes red carpet.