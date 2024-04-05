All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
If you’ve landed on the skincare side of TikTok at any point this year, a certain itty-bitty, gourd-shaped bottle probably looks familiar. That’s right: We’re talking about Glow Recipe’s massively popular Watermelon Glow collection. The Dew Drops, a lightweight serum that can be used on bare skin to lend a glowy finish or mixed into other makeup, is already a long-time fan favorite at Refinery29. (Our Senior Writer Karina Hoshikawa called it “an instant trip to Glowtown” in her Dew Drops review, if you need a better idea). But it’s the Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Hue Drops — Glow Recipe’s sun-kissed sister product — that has been getting all the social media love lately.
I first noticed the Hue Drops when beauty creator Aysha Harun accidentally leaked the new product on TikTok. The tinted serum gave her skin a gorgeous bronzed sheen, and looked equally amazing on other “get ready with me” girlies across different skin tones. As someone who is deeply missing the sun, I was hooked on the instant tan being promised. Read ahead as I weigh in on its ability to offer that back-from-vacation glow, after wearing it across multiple gray and dreary spring days.
One thing was immediately clear as soon as I removed my Hue Drops from the packaging: this is some fancy stuff, right down to the bottle it comes in. While the $35 price tag isn’t cheap — though that has dropped down to $28 if you have Sephora Rouge membership — the shimmery, curved glass bottle does feel very expensive. I liked how the sparkly coat mimics the effect the serum should have on your skin.
If you have used the OG Dew Drops before, you might already know that the star ingredient is niacinamide, aka vitamin B3: It has oil-balancing properties, as well as an overall moisturizing effect on the skin barrier. It also contains hydrating hyaluronic acid, which helps make the skin even more plump and smooth. The Hue Drops has the same formula, with added centella asiatica, which evens out any redness. The namesake watermelon extract comes from the rinds, seeds, and pulp of the fruit, which the brand claims can brighten and nourish the skin.
Then there’s the tinted element. Glow Recipe only offers one shade of the Hue Drops, called “Sun Glow”. It’s supposed to add an overall “sun-kissed” finish on your skin, without any streakiness. Right out of the bottle, the serum has a terracotta orangey color that blends out with my fingers super nicely. You can also use a brush, but most people use their fingertips and it works perfectly fine. This isn’t a skin tint, so it’s only lightly pigmented and very buildable. The fresh watermelon scent is really inviting, although I understand it might not be everyone’s cup of tea, especially if you have sensitive or reactive skin and prefer to use fragrance-free products.
The drops immediately delivered a noticeable yet natural glow all over my face. My skin looks like it’s been under the late-afternoon sun for a few hours, but with zero sunburn. I don’t normally use bronzers or face self-tanners, as I’m a bit intimidated by the cakiness, but these drops didn’t have that effect. The color didn’t transfer at all when I touched my face, which was a big added bonus. That subtle glow-filter effect stayed on for the rest of the day, too, as people kept asking if I had just traveled back from somewhere sunny.
After wearing the Hue Drops over the next few days, my favorite use case was by far blending the product with an SPF on days when I was working from home. Some sunscreens can make my skin feel a bit dry, so this serum was a nice way to bring some hydration back. If you’re headed outside, though, it’s a better idea to apply your dedicated sunscreen, wait for it to absorb, and then tap the drops on top.
I totally can see why the product sold out as soon as it launched — it creates a soft and warm halo around your face, without feeling like you’re wearing excessive makeup. The best part? It looks lovely on absolutely everyone.