Glow Recipe’s New Hue Drops Earned My Skin Endless Compliments

Then there’s the tinted element. Glow Recipe only offers one shade of the Hue Drops, called “Sun Glow”. It’s supposed to add an overall “sun-kissed” finish on your skin, without any streakiness. Right out of the bottle, the serum has a terracotta orangey colour that blends out with my fingers super nicely. You can also use a brush, but most people use their fingertips and it works perfectly fine. This isn’t a skin tint , so it’s only lightly pigmented and very buildable. The fresh watermelon scent is really inviting, although I understand it might not be everyone’s cup of tea, especially if you have sensitive or reactive skin and prefer to use fragrance-free products.