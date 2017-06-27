Fruity Breakfast Flatbreads
Serves 1
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Cook Time: 3 minutes
Ingredients
1 multi-grain sandwich round
1/4 cup Dannon Light & Fit Coconut Cream Greek Nonfat Yogurt With Zero Artificial Sweeteners
1/4 cup sliced strawberries
1/2 kiwi, peeled and cut into half moons
1 tsp chopped toasted pistachios
1/2 tsp honey (optional)
1 tsp fresh mint, chopped
Special Equipment
Toaster
Instructions
1. Separate sandwich round into halves and toast until they start to crisp, about 3 minutes.
2. Spread half the yogurt on each side of the sandwich round.
3. Top yogurt layer with strawberry and kiwi slices, covering the entire surface area.
4. Sprinkle pistachios on top of the fruit.
5. Drizzle with honey, if desired.
6. Garnish with mint, and enjoy.
