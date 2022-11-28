Story from Cyber Monday

These Free People Cyber Monday Deals Will Keep Your Look Fresh and Your Wallet Happy

Sarah Crow
Whether you love a full-blown boho-chic look, live for a good pair of baggy ripped jeans on the weekend, or just want to add a little bit of edge to your workplace attire, Free People has clothing, accessories, and even beauty products to suit practically any aesthetic. And if you’re looking to score a stylish wardrobe upgrade, there’s no time like the present to do so, thanks to the amazing Free People Cyber Monday deals you can score right now.
In celebration of the annual shopping holiday — and hot off the heels of the brand's incredible Black Friday sale —  Free People is serving up 40% off all sale styles. We’re talking wear-it-with-everything velvet bodysuits, gorgeous constellation necklaces perfect for gifting your BFFs, cozy vegan leather coats, and durable Chelsea boots that are sure to become your cold-weather go-to's.
But, like all good things, this sale will eventually come to an end — you only have through EOD on November 29 to score these style staples for a song — so browse our top picks from this can’t-miss sale before they’re gone for good. 

The Best Free People Cyber Monday Dress Deals

Whether you're looking for the perfect dress to wear to a holiday party or want something that'll wow on date night, Free People's Cyber Monday deals have you covered.
Free People
The Fifth Label Black And Plaid Midi Dress
$49.95$128.00
Free People
Free People
Rays For Days Penelope Mini Dress
$69.95$180.00
Free People
Free People
Paige Parisa Wrap Dress
$79.95$249.00
Free People
Free People
Bedhead Ballerina Dress
$129.95$198.00
Free People
Free People
Last Night Mini Slip
$29.95$98.00
Free People
Sister Jane | Free People
Sister Jane Olympic Sequin Mini Dress
$59.95$129.00
Free People

The Best Free People Cyber Monday Activewear Deals

Take your fitness look to the next level with perfect pieces from FP Movement, from fleeces to crop tops to skorts.
FP Movement
Polar Plunge Fleece Jacket
$149.95$248.00
Free People
FP Movement
Fly High Shorts
$19.95$20.00
Free People
FP Movement
Wade On Onesie
$69.95$148.00
Free People
FP Movement
See You Through Printed Flares
$39.95$118.00
Free People
FP Movement
On Deck Skort
$29.95$78.00
Free People
FP Movement
Chasse My Way Crop
$19.95$48.00
Free People

The Best Free People Cyber Monday Outerwear Deals

When the temperature dips, it's time to level up that drip with one of these stylish blazers, jackets, and coats.
The Upside
The Upside Elle Henna Windbreaker
$89.95$189.00
Free People
Free People
Atlas Cord Bomber Jacket
$69.95$198.00
Free People
Free People
Louie Embellished Bomber Jacket
$199.95$428.00
Free People
We The Free
Dahlia Utility Jacket
$119.95$168.00
Free People
Free People
Trail Blazer Cardi
$199.95$328.00
Free People
We The Free
Winnie Vegan Car Coat
$149.95$298.00
Free People

The Best Free People Cyber Monday Accessory Deals

What's a great outfit without a few great accessories to top it off? Score sunnies, hats, and handbags at ultra-discounted prices while this sale lasts.
Free People
Flower Zodiac Constellation Necklace
$19.95$38.00
Free People
FP Collection
Tovey Suede Bucket Bag
$89.95$138.00
Free People
Free People
In A Minute Cat Eye Sunglasses
$14.95$25.00
Free People
Free People
Penny Floppy Felt Hat
$49.95$78.00
Free People
Free People
Herringbone Choker
$14.95$24.00
Free People
FP Collection
Meet Me At Midnight Embellished Pouch
$69.95$98.00
Free People

The Best Free People Cyber Monday Shoe Deals

Everything from comfy mules to hawt over-the-knee boots can be scored at insane discounts while Free People's Cyber Monday sale lasts.
We The Free
Wyatt Ankle Boots
$199.95$368.00
Free People
Free People
Vida Mules
$69.95$108.00
Free People
Sam Edelman
Felicia Flats
$49.95$120.00
Free People
Free People
Jesse Cutout Boots
$129.95$198.00
Free People
Free People
Maren Mid Chelsea Boots
$188.00
Free People
Free People
Dakota Over The Knee Boots
$199.95$348.00
Free People
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
