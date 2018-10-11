How Crochet Became More Than A Craft

Kehiana London aged out of the foster care system at 21, and she was on her own in New York City. In her chaotic world, she found a calm sense of community through Foster Pride, a non-profit organization helping youth in foster care develop talents and build self-esteem through the arts for 25 years. London's art of choice? Crochet — a craft she learned, honed, and has turned into a business. "It makes me feel empowered," London says. "I love anything art."