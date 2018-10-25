"When I’m able to speak up and call people out for it and protect myself, I feel empowered instead of disempowered," Webb said. “Something I realized about being a woman in the world is people really want things from you and they take, take, take: 'I want this from you. I want you to bring your coffee here, and I want to buy this instead.' That was taking up a lot of energy. I realized saying no and checking in with yourself is extremely powerful. And you realize your time is valuable."